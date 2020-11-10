Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

The latest data released from the MS Dept of Health shows a steep increase in COVID cases in the state.

Mississippi COVID-19 Numbers on the Rise - 11/11/20

Covid-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to climb to in mississippi... right now, we're seeing the highest numbers in months.

The mississippi state department of health is reporting 1,256 new cases today and 17 deaths.

737 people are hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected symptoms. 199 of those patients are in i.c.u.

In our viewing area, lee county has the highest amount of new cases with 42.

Lowndes county has 40 new cases, lafayette has 34, pontotoc has 25, and union county has 21.

12 north missisippi counties in the viewing area reported more than 11 new cases today.

More than 111 thousand people are presumed recovered in the state.

This means there are over 13 thousand presumed active covid-19 cases in the