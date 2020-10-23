Ticketmaster to Check Fans COVID-19 or Vaccine Status When Concerts Return | Billboard News
Cardi B Unboxes First-Ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection in New Video | Billboard NewsCardi B's Club C sneakers from her upcoming Reebok collection will make fans feel fabulous from head to toe.
Taylor Swift Can Now Re-Record Her First Five Albums | Billboard NewsWith the arrival of November 2020, Taylor Swift is now free to re-record her back catalog of albums, and her fans took to social media to celebrate the moment with the hashtag #TaylorIsFree.
Aaliyah Book 'Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah' Dropping Next Year | Billboard NewsAs fans continue to wait for Aaliyah's catalog to hit streaming services, one thing they can look forward to is an upcoming book dissecting the life and career of the R&B star called 'Baby Girl: Better..