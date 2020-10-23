Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ticketmaster to Check Fans COVID-19 or Vaccine Status When Concerts Return | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Ticketmaster to Check Fans COVID-19 or Vaccine Status When Concerts Return | Billboard News

Ticketmaster to Check Fans COVID-19 or Vaccine Status When Concerts Return | Billboard News

Ticketmaster to Check Fans COVID-19 or Vaccine Status When Concerts Return | Billboard News


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cardi B Unboxes First-Ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection in New Video | Billboard News [Video]

Cardi B Unboxes First-Ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection in New Video | Billboard News

Cardi B's Club C sneakers from her upcoming Reebok collection will make fans feel fabulous from head to toe.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:02Published
Taylor Swift Can Now Re-Record Her First Five Albums | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift Can Now Re-Record Her First Five Albums | Billboard News

With the arrival of November 2020, Taylor Swift is now free to re-record her back catalog of albums, and her fans took to social media to celebrate the moment with the hashtag #TaylorIsFree.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:45Published
Aaliyah Book 'Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah' Dropping Next Year | Billboard News [Video]

Aaliyah Book 'Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah' Dropping Next Year | Billboard News

As fans continue to wait for Aaliyah's catalog to hit streaming services, one thing they can look forward to is an upcoming book dissecting the life and career of the R&B star called 'Baby Girl: Better..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:06Published