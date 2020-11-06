Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No 10 communications chief quits in Downing Street power struggle

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
No 10 communications chief quits in Downing Street power struggle

No 10 communications chief quits in Downing Street power struggle

Boris Johnson’s communications director Lee Cain has dramatically resignedamid signs of a bitter Downing Street power struggle.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution [Video]

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference thePfizer-BioNTech vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle” but there were moreto come before it could be used.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer [Video]

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine [Video]

Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine

Boris Johnson has welcomed news of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine but has urged caution. Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the news was a sign the "scientific cavalry" was on its way, but stressed "these are very, very early days". "The biggest mistake we could make now" he said, "would be to slacken our resolve at a critical moment." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Brexit: Boris Johnson in talks with EU chief in bid to revive stalled trade negotiations

 Boris Johnson is to hold talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, in the latest effort to inject momentum into stalled trade..
WorldNews

Lee Cain British communications worker


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

PM and Chancellor visit Tesco distribution centre [Video]

PM and Chancellor visit Tesco distribution centre

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a Tesco distribution centre that has been working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and deliver food throughout the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Boris Johnson: Anti-vax is total nonsense, you should get a vaccine [Video]

Boris Johnson: Anti-vax is total nonsense, you should get a vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged everyone to get the coronavirus vaccineonce it becomes available.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Covid anti-vax is total nonsense, PM insists [Video]

Covid anti-vax is total nonsense, PM insists

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted anti-vax theories are "total nonsense" as he urged those who are prioritised for a Covid vaccine to take the opportunity. He added he himself had no inhibitions about being vaccinated. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
PM had 'excellent' conversation with Biden after election [Video]

PM had 'excellent' conversation with Biden after election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he had an "excellent" conversation with president-elect Joe Biden, adding it encompassed topics that "traditionally united" the UK and US. including human rights and climate change. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Related videos from verified sources

MHRA chief: The safety of the public will always come first [Video]

MHRA chief: The safety of the public will always come first

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare ProductsRegulatory Agency, said: “The safety of the public will always come first. “ACovid-19 vaccine will only be approved once it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published