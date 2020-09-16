Global  
 

Dominic Cummings departure

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:27s
Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's No 10 operation has been thrown into turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Dominic Cummings Dominic Cummings British political strategist for Boris Johnson

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation [Video]

Lee Cain has been spotted in Whitehall following his dramatic resignation as the Prime Minister's director of communications. He had been offered the post of chief of staff but a backlash among Tories and Mr Johnson's inner circle ultimately led him on Wednesday to announce his departure from No 10 rather than a promotion. His exit has sparked speculation that he could be followed by Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's top adviser who is seen as the most powerful figure in No 10. Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43
Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil [Video]

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings ignores media questionsoutside his home on Thursday. The departure of the Number 10 communicationschief Lee Cain has led to speculation the controversial aide may leave DowningStreet.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49
Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain [Video]

Dominic Cummings has arrived at Number 10 amid turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain. There is rumoured to be a bitter internal power struggle currently going on within Downing Street, but the chief adviser to Boris Johnson refused to answer questions over the departure of Mr Cain or whether he would now be resigning himself. Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:23
Cummings and Spencer arrive at Cobra meeting [Video]

The prime minister's special adviser Dominic Cummings and Chief Whip Mark Spencer arrive in Downing Street for a Cobra meeting with Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47

10 Downing Street 10 Downing Street Headquarters of British Government

Cabinet minister denies chaos in Number 10 [Video]

Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic. During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain. Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56
Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle [Video]

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle. SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the "faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other's throats", before referencing BorisJohnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings. MrWishart asked: "Whose side is he on – Dom's or Carrie's?"

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17
Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation [Video]

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions". Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Britain's Boris Johnson refers to Trump as America's 'previous president'

 As President Donald Trump refuses to concede to Joe Biden, Britain's Boris Johnson labels Trump America's 'previous president.'
USATODAY.com

Lee Cain British communications worker

Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting' [Video]

Anneliese Dodds has criticised the government for focusing on "internal squabbling" rather than "sorting out the problems facing our country". Her comments come following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. The Shadow Chancellor added that "this kind of infighting is really quite extraordinary at such a critical time for our country". Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36
Who are the key players in the Downing Street power struggle? [Video]

A bitter power struggle at the heart of Downing Street has spilled over intothe public eye during a crucial stage of the coronavirus pandemic. It has sofar led to the resignation of director of communications Lee Cain, and it isunlikely the turmoil has ended. Here is a look at some of the key players inthe dispute.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook’s Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram lets you send disappearing messages

 Image: Facebook

Facebook's latest take on a signature Snapchat feature is arriving today, and it's called Vanish Mode. First announced as part of..
The Verge
Chancellor lights candles outside Number 11 ahead of Diwali [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has lit candles outside 11 Downing Street ahead of Diwali on Saturday. Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26

No 10 communications chief quits in Downing Street power struggle [Video]

Boris Johnson's communications director Lee Cain has dramatically resignedamid signs of a bitter Downing Street power struggle.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02
The high-profile figures who have breached coronavirus restrictions [Video]

A Scottish National Party MP has become the latest high-profile figure tobreach Covid-19 restrictions. Who are the other public figures known to havefound themselves in the spotlight over lockdown..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:11
Angela Rayner mocks Dominic Cummings' as she criticises testing system [Video]

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner makes a dig at the Prime Minister's chiefadviser Dominic Cummings as she criticised the government's testing system.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:19