Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eta continues to bring heavy rains, strong winds to west-central Florida

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Eta continues to bring heavy rains, strong winds to west-central Florida

Eta continues to bring heavy rains, strong winds to west-central Florida

Ta weakened to a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon as Florida braced for a second hit from the storm.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida Tropical Storm Eta has hit Florida, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds that forecasters...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Heavy rain continues at Clearwater Beach [Video]

Heavy rain continues at Clearwater Beach

Heavy rain continues at Clearwater Beach

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:11Published
Rain starting to pick up at Clearwater beach as Eta moves over Tampa Bay [Video]

Rain starting to pick up at Clearwater beach as Eta moves over Tampa Bay

Rain starting to pick up at Clearwater beach as Eta moves over Tampa Bay

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:56Published
Tropical Storm Eta gives St. Pete Pier first storm test [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta gives St. Pete Pier first storm test

Tropical Storm Eta is giving the newly opened St Pete Pier it's first storm test.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:54Published