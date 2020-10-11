Global  
 

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'recession', Anurag Thakur tells him to focus on Congress

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'recession', Anurag Thakur tells him to focus on Congress

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'recession', Anurag Thakur tells him to focus on Congress

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on November 12 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's recent tweet which he made on country's economic situation.

Thakur said that Gandhi must focus on his party; there is discontent brewing against him in the Congress.

'He must retrospect to understand the reasons for the reducing vote bank, and why Congress numbers have dwindled in the Lok Sabha,' he said.

Rahul Gandhi recently tweeted quoting a new paper with heading, 'Recession: July-Sept GDP to contract 8.6%, estimates RBI' he also wrote that, 'India has entered into recession for the first time in history.

Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness.'


