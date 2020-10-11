Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'recession', Anurag Thakur tells him to focus on Congress

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on November 12 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's recent tweet which he made on country's economic situation.
Thakur said that Gandhi must focus on his party; there is discontent brewing against him in the Congress.
'He must retrospect to understand the reasons for the reducing vote bank, and why Congress numbers have dwindled in the Lok Sabha,' he said.
Rahul Gandhi recently tweeted quoting a new paper with heading, 'Recession: July-Sept GDP to contract 8.6%, estimates RBI' he also wrote that, 'India has entered into recession for the first time in history.
Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness.'
PM Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University via video-conferencing. PM Modi urged students to keep up the spirit of debate but also added that their ideology should not be above national interest. ‘One thing that has harmed our democratic system a lot is giving priority to ideology over national interest. Our ideology should be seen supporting not opposing nation in matters of national interest,’ PM Modi said during his address to students. PM Modi spoke about the emergency period and said that leaders from all parties and ideologies had come together in national interest. He said that no political leader had to compromise on their ideology but they made national interest their priority. ‘You should not compromise on your ideology for selfish reasons. Such kind of opportunism cannot succeed in these times,’ PM Modi added. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:11Published
National Spokesperson of AICC Udit Raj sparked controversy with his tweet, which he deleted later. In his tweet he said that "No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the Govt. The state doesn't have its own religion. UP govt spent 4200 crore in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong." On his tweet he said, "Religion should be separate from the political party and state government should not interfere or encourage or discourage any political religion." Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress leader by saying, "Some people don't have ideas and will for development. When crores of people attend an event, govt has to develop infrastructure and provide facilities. Such events provide opportunities to develop infrastructure". Udit Raj later tweeted that he is restoring his tweet and is ready to debate.
Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, on October 11 slammed Congress party by saying they are doing politics in the name of farmers, for 2022 Punjab election and BJP is working to double the income of farmers by 2022. He said, "Congress was doing politics in the name of farmers, we were working to provide autonomy and independence to them. Congress is doing politics in the name of farmers with 2022 Punjab election in mind. We are working to double the income of farmers by 2022. Some people agitate for farmers by installing sofa seats on tractors. This shows their true face."
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 12, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Tariq Anwar spoke on Bihar election result in which the party managed to win only 19 seats out of 70 it contested. Anwar said, "Our performance was not as good as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left. They performed way better than us. Had we performed like them, there would have been Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar." "People of Bihar wanted the same and had made up their mind for a change," he added. "We will hold discussions with our top leadership in Bihar, our election candidates and our District Congress Committees, and reach a conclusion. We will then inform the High Command," AICC General Secretary further stated.
Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma's government on November 11 defeated no-confidence motion moved by Congress. While addressing the state assembly during the no-confidence motion, CM Sangma highlighting the data about law and order said, "Numbers are clear and speak what is the situation in the state".
Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections, and nothing in the past year had diminished Brand Nitish or burnished Brand RJD. He said that the JD(U) was losing only because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. When Tyagi spoke, the JDU-BJP combine was trailing behind the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Subsequently, the ruling coalition managed to pull ahead. Final results are still awaited. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published
Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on November 10 said that NDA is losing only due to COVID-19 impact. "A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU and allies were to win over 200 seats. In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we are losing only due to COVID-19 impact," said Tyagi.
Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about predictions on Indian economy's trajectory in coming days. FM said, "I would like to announce a few new measures in the series of stimulus announcements we have been doing. Quite a few indicators showing a distinct recovery in the economy." "RBI predicts a strong likelihood of the Indian economy returning to positive growth in Q3:2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast," she added.