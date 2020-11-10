2020 CMA Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News

Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard NewsJustin Bieber to light up the CMAs live tonight, Britney Spears is refusing to perform after court drama and also drops new single, and Ticketmaster will require vaccine or negative Covid test prior to..
A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 CMA Awards | Billboard NewsThe full performers and presenters for the 2020 Country Music Association Awards have been announced and your screens are about to be lit up with some of the best in country music.
Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion & More Set to Perform at 2020 AMAs | Billboard NewsShawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Bad Bunny have been added to the line-up for the 2020 American Music Awards, which is set for Nov. 22.