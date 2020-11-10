2020 CMA Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News

Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News



Justin Bieber to light up the CMAs live tonight, Britney Spears is refusing to perform after court drama and also drops new single, and Ticketmaster will require vaccine or negative Covid test prior to..

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 CMA Awards | Billboard News



The full performers and presenters for the 2020 Country Music Association Awards have been announced and your screens are about to be lit up with some of the best in country music.