Almost a month after the Southern Miss men’s basketball team took the court for its first official practice of the new campaign, the Golden Eagles are still adjusting to their new look in 2020.

Southern Miss basketball mixing the new with the old

- - "we're a long way from where we- need- to be in terms of our - basketball, but they're - enjoyable to practice.

They're- coachable,- and they give you their best- effort.

And i think that counts- for a lot.

But i - like - like i said - i like our- ceiling."

