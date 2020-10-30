The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Southwood vs. South Adams

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

Evening everyone..well northeast indiana will be well- represented in the regional round of the high school football state tournament tomorrow, particularly in class 1-a..south adams and southwood have both steamrolled their competition all year long to get to this point...but only one can make it to semi-state... it'll be a battle between two top five teams in the state in the locker room's game of the week..and petar hood is here to tell us more about the matchup... )justin over the last two season, there's not a high school football team in the state of indiana that has a better winning percentage than south adams. and second only to the starfires are these southwood knights.)southwood is 12-0 for the first time in program history..the knights are coming off their first sectional championship since 2017, and they're looking to claim their first regional since '03..meanwhile, south adams was in this same spot just a year ago, but they fell short against adams central..

The stars have been anxiously awaiting their chance at redemption all season long, and they'll finally get it on friday night..)) kickoff at 3 southwood is set for 7 o'clock.

