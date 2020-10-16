Global  
 

The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Concordia vs. Norwell

A sectional championship will be on the line when class 3A contenders Concordia Lutheran and Norwell square off on Friday night.

Hey good evening everyone..

Well high school football teams work all year long for a chance to win championships in november..and tomorrow, 13 squads from our area will get their opportunity to hoist some hardware...it's sectional title week here in the hoosier state, so of course every game is big..but only one can be the locker room's game of the week..

And we're going with the showdown at zollner stadium..

3-a #15 concordia hosting seventh ranked norwell..petar hood is in with more on the matchup..

)justin, last year it was concordia clipping norwell by just a field goal in the sectional 27 semifinals.

The cadets went on to win the title, and the knights finished the season with a 5-6 record.

Now one year later these two teams are gearing up for a rematch, with a trip to regionals on the line.)and there is some history hanging in the balance here as well..

At 10-1, norwell has already secured its first winning season since 2009..now the knights are looking to claim their first championship of any kind in the josh gerber era...meanwhile, with a win on friday, the cadets can do something they've never done before..that is win two consecutive sectional championships...))kickoff here at zollner stadium is set for 7 o'clock, and it's one of seven sectional championship showdowns you'll




