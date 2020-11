Election security officials have no evidence that ballots were deleted or lost by voting systems in this month's U.S. election, two security groups said in a statement released on Thursday by the lead U.S. cybersecurity agency.

U.S. election officials say no evidence of lost votes

A coalition of federal and state officials found no evidence that votes were compromised or altered...

A coalition of US federal and state officials say they have no evidence votes were compromised or...

US election officials found no proof of compromised voting systems and no evidence of "deleted or...