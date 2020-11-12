Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented” after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.However, he said that his “position hasn’t changed since my January blog” whenhe wrote that he hoped to make himself “largely redundant” by the end of 2020.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's No 10 operation has been thrown into turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Lee Cain has been spotted in Whitehall following his dramatic resignation as the Prime Minister's director of communications. He had been offered the post of chief of staff but a backlash among Tories and Mr Johnson's inner circle ultimately led him on Wednesday to announce his departure from No 10 rather than a promotion. His exit has sparked speculation that he could be followed by Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's top adviser who is seen as the most powerful figure in No 10. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic. During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn