Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year

Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year.

Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented” after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.


Grant Shapps 'not surprised' by Cummings' potential exit from No 10 [Video]

Grant Shapps 'not surprised' by Cummings' potential exit from No 10

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps reacts to the news that Boris Johnson’s mostsenior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set to leave his Downing Streetposition by the end of the year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published
Dominic Cummings ‘set to leave Downing Street by Christmas’ [Video]

Dominic Cummings ‘set to leave Downing Street by Christmas’

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented” after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.However, he said that his “position hasn’t changed since my January blog” whenhe wrote that he hoped to make himself “largely redundant” by the end of 2020.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Dominic Cummings departure [Video]

Dominic Cummings departure

Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's No 10 operation has been thrown into turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:27Published
Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation [Video]

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation

Lee Cain has been spotted in Whitehall following his dramatic resignation as the Prime Minister's director of communications. He had been offered the post of chief of staff but a backlash among Tories and Mr Johnson's inner circle ultimately led him on Wednesday to announce his departure from No 10 rather than a promotion. His exit has sparked speculation that he could be followed by Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's top adviser who is seen as the most powerful figure in No 10. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

Eating disorders: Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock urged to act

 Campaigners says no-one should be dying from eating disorders in the UK, yet it happens every day.
BBC News

UK PM top adviser to leave by Christmas

 Boris Johnson hired Mr Cummings to be his adviser shortly after becoming prime minister in 2019.
BBC News

Cabinet minister denies chaos in Number 10 [Video]

Cabinet minister denies chaos in Number 10

Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic. During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published

Dominic Cummings to leave role as PM's chief adviser by end of the year

Dominic Cummings to leave role as PM's chief adviser by end of the year Dominic Cummings is to leave his role as the prime minister's chief adviser by the end of the year,...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



'He'll be missed' - Cummings to leave No 10 [Video]

'He'll be missed' - Cummings to leave No 10

Dominic Cummings is to leave his role in Downing Street by the end of the year and "will be missed" according to Grant Shapps.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 12:12Published