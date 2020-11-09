CBS News Projects President-Elect Joe Biden Has Won Arizona
Debra Alfarone reports China has congratulated Joe Biden on being elected President.
Biden's COVID-19 Advisor Speaks in Favour of a Nationwide LockdownDoctor Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 “advisory board” has spoken out about the benefits of a lockdown.
Pope Francis Congratulates Joe BidenPolitico reports the pope spoke with Biden by phone on Thursday morning.
Presidential Transition: Biden Wins ArizonaAnother swing state victory was called for President-elect Joe Biden late last night. It comes as the Department of Homeland Security declares the 2020 election the "most secure" in U.S. history. Yet,..