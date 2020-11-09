Global  
 

CBS News Projects President-Elect Joe Biden Has Won Arizona

Debra Alfarone reports China has congratulated Joe Biden on being elected President.


CBS News has projected Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona after counties reported more vote tallies...
How Wisconsin Democrats helped Joe Biden flip the state and win the presidency

CBS News projects Joe Biden will win Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes, flipping a state President Trump...
JUST IN: NBC News, CNN Project Biden Wins Arizona, Adding to His Electoral College Lead

JUST IN: NBC News, CNN Project Biden Wins Arizona, Adding to His Electoral College Lead Both NBC News and CNN have projected that President-elect Joe Biden has won Arizona, making the...
Doctor Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 “advisory board” has spoken out about the benefits of a lockdown.

Politico reports the pope spoke with Biden by phone on Thursday morning.

Another swing state victory was called for President-elect Joe Biden late last night. It comes as the Department of Homeland Security declares the 2020 election the "most secure" in U.S. history. Yet,..

