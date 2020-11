COVID-19: Marin County Tells Restaurants To Reduce Indoor Dining Capacity Amid Rising Cases



Due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Marin County, health officials have urged the community to take action, including telling restaurants to reduce indoor dining capacity, to help ward off more.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:28 Published 1 day ago

COVID ROLLBACKS: As COVID-19 Cases surge San Francisco shuts down indoor dining, slow reopening schools



As COVID-19 Cases surge San Francisco shuts down indoor dining, slow reopening schools Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:35 Published 2 days ago