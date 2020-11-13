The 2020 Masters: Day 3 Recap
After 54 holes at Augusta National, Dustin Johnson sits atop the leaderboard at -16, tying the Masters 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015
DJ: I'm confident ahead of SundayDustin Johnson says that he has a plan in place that he hopes he can execute tomorrow after taking a four-stroke lead heading into the final day of The Masters.
McIlroy: I played a solid roundRory McIlroy says he was really satisfied with his Saturday performance but admits he might have given himself too much to do ahead of the last day of The Masters tomorrow.
