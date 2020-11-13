Global  
 

The 2020 Masters: Day 3 Recap

Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:07s
The 2020 Masters: Day 3 Recap

The 2020 Masters: Day 3 Recap

After 54 holes at Augusta National, Dustin Johnson sits atop the leaderboard at -16, tying the Masters 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015


Masters day two: Jon Rahm in with chance of halfway lead in delayed second round

Spain’s Jon Rahm had the chance to claim the halfway lead in the 84th Masters when the delayed...
Belfast Telegraph

Masters day three: Dustin Johnson charges into four-shot lead at Augusta

World number one Dustin Johnson will take a commanding lead into the final round of the Masters after...
Belfast Telegraph
Also reported by •BBC Sport


Masters day two: Tough battle lies ahead for Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy was faced with an uphill task on day two of the Masters after England’s Paul Casey set...
Belfast Telegraph


DJ: I'm confident ahead of Sunday [Video]

DJ: I'm confident ahead of Sunday

Dustin Johnson says that he has a plan in place that he hopes he can execute tomorrow after taking a four-stroke lead heading into the final day of The Masters.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
McIlroy: I played a solid round [Video]

McIlroy: I played a solid round

Rory McIlroy says he was really satisfied with his Saturday performance but admits he might have given himself too much to do ahead of the last day of The Masters tomorrow.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
British players speak after day two at the Masters [Video]

British players speak after day two at the Masters

Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose speak to the media after thesecond day of The Masters. Restrictions: Courtesy: ANI. Use within 24hrs - noarchive. Max 3 mins per day. Online only.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO