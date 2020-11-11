Video Credit: WLFI - Published 6 days ago

Purdue suffers first loss of the season to 23rd ranked Northwestern

Ten west is now complete... purdue looking to defend its two wins in a row... northwestern looking to stay undefeated.... to a very wet ross ade stadium we go... david bell looking to continue his torrid start to the season ..

But northwestern gets off to the hot start in this one ..

First drive of the game ..

Peyton ramsey to ramaud (chuck-key- oh)chiaokhiao- bowman for the touchdown ..

The wildcats take a quick 7- nothing lead.

Aidan o'connell and the purdue offense held in check for most of the evening ..

But a big play right here ..

Trailing 10-3 in the second ..

On 4th and 1 ..

O'connell finds a wide open garrett miller ..

It's miller time ..

The tight end's first career catch is a 40 yard t-d ..

The boilers knot things ups at 10 ..

Ensuing northwestern possession ..

Ramsey up top to (chuck-key-oh) chiaokhiao- bowman again for six.

And the peace sign r the camera ..

17-10 n-u at the half ..

Same score in the third quarter ..

A critical mistake here ..

O'connell takes off ..

But then this happens ..

O'connell fumbles ..

Paddy fisher scoops it up and sets up the cats at the purdue 18-yard line ..

Pat fitzgerald's group cashes in following the forced turnover ..

Ramsey to (chuck-key-oh) chiaokhiao- bowman one more time ..

Northwestern is up 24-10 ..

Move to the fourth ..

Still a 14 point deficit ..

Jeff brohm's squad battling back ..

O'connell connects with milton wright for the 14-yard touchdown ..

That caps off an 14-play drive ..

It's 27-20 ..

The gold and black had chances late to tie this game ..

Final chance here ..

On 4th and long ..

O'connell's pass sails incomplete ..

Purdue falls to northwestern 27-20 your final.

The boilers suffer their first loss of the season ..

Jeff brohm: you know we all take the blame so i am going to take the blame for that.

I thought we had a decent plan of some different runs and spreading them out and trying to create some space.

It seemed like even when they were playing ss coverage they were knocking us back in the backfield and we were going the other way, especially early in the game.

Found a way to get some yards in the second half.

And when we got some yards in the run game we got some drives going.

So we gotta get better at that i have gotta do a better job, but we gotta understand when we are playing good and physical football teams which we knew we would you know we have got to find a way to win that battle.

So we have got a ways to go with that but we have gotta try and get better fast.

