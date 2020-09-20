Global  
 

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Bengal’s legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85.

Chatterjee died after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

He was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve.

Chatterjee acted in 14 Satyajit Ray films and over 300 others.

He made his debut in Ray's 1959 film Apur Sansar.

He was the first actor to play the role of Feluda, the detective created by Ray.

The iconic actor is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Soumitra Chatterjee Soumitra Chatterjee Indian actor

India acting legend Soumitra Chatterjee dies

 Chatterjee, famed for his work with Oscar-winning Indian director Satyajit Ray, died of Covid complications.
BBC News
Satyajit Ray Satyajit Ray Indian author, poet, composer, lyricist, filmmaker

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Feluda Feluda Bengali fictional detective character by writer Satyajit Ray

