Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85

Bengal’s legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85.

Chatterjee died after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

He was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve.

Chatterjee acted in 14 Satyajit Ray films and over 300 others.

He made his debut in Ray's 1959 film Apur Sansar.

He was the first actor to play the role of Feluda, the detective created by Ray.

The iconic actor is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

