In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher

Here, we run the rule over the sport’s two most successfuldrivers.

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World Championships this season, hasjoined the German on 91 victories.

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s extraordinarytally would be beaten, but Hamilton can become the most decorated driver thesport has seen with a record-equalling seventh world championship almostcertain to follow this year.

Lewis Hamilton clinches a seventh world championship and became the most successful racing driver in history with a masterful victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.

What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title? Lewis Hamilton has made history by winning a record-equalling seventh worldchampionship at the Turkish Grand Prix. But what's next on the agenda for oneof the greatest drivers of all time?

Lewis Hamilton clinches a seventh world title, becoming the most successful racing driver ever with a masterful victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton wrote his name into the Formula One record books with a victory in the Turkish Grand...