In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher

In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton has emulated Michael Schumacher by winning his seventh worldchampionship.

Here, we run the rule over the sport’s two most successfuldrivers.


Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Lewis Hamilton wins seventh Formula 1 title - equalling Michael Schumacher

 Lewis Hamilton clinches a seventh world title, becoming the most successful racing driver ever with a masterful victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.
BBC News
What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title? [Video]

What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title?

Lewis Hamilton has made history by winning a record-equalling seventh worldchampionship at the Turkish Grand Prix. But what's next on the agenda for oneof the greatest drivers of all time?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Hamilton wins seventh title to equal Schumacher's record

 Lewis Hamilton clinches a seventh world championship and became the most successful racing driver in history with a masterful victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.
BBC News

Hamilton left clueless after "hardest" qualifying of F1 career

 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton described Turkish Grand...
WorldNews

Michael Schumacher German racing driver

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races [Video]

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s extraordinarytally would be beaten, but Hamilton can become the most decorated driver thesport has seen with a record-equalling seventh world championship almostcertain to follow this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers [Video]

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers

Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World Championships this season, hasjoined the German on 91 victories.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Will Stock Volatility Increase After Election? [Video]

Will Stock Volatility Increase After Election?

On Tuesday, Wells Fargo said stock markets should prepare for volatility to balloon after Election Day. Wells Fargo head of rates strategy Michael Schumacher told CNBC's Trading Nation that options are showing greater volatility. "The big takeaway is three month options vol is still quite high, and it has not really come down." According to Business Insider Schumacher thinks investors will flock to US Treasuries due to greater volatility. The US-10 year yield may fall to 0.40% from around 0.68%.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Lewis Hamilton equals Schumacher’s record with seventh world title

Lewis Hamilton wrote his name into the Formula One record books with a victory in the Turkish Grand...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •DNA


Lewis Hamilton wins seventh Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship title to equal Michael Schumacher’s legendary record

Lewis Hamilton has won the Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship for a record-equalling seventh...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •autoevolution



What next for Lewis Hamilton? [Video]

What next for Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Being A Black Woman In British Motorsport [Video]

Being A Black Woman In British Motorsport

Carol Glenn is the first Black woman to have a race and speed licence in the UK and is a clerk of the course for British Motorsport. As Lewis Hamilton is highlighting issues around racism in the top..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:28Published
Hamilton ready to drive change as Extreme E team owner [Video]

Hamilton ready to drive change as Extreme E team owner

Extreme E launches the global series with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg involved for the sport's first season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:14Published