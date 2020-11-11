Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA in Bihar: Rajnath Singh

Congress restricted Mahagathbandhan from winning Bihar: RJD's Shivanand Tiwari



Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) veteran leader Shivanand Tiwari has come down heavily on alliance partner Congress for Mahagathbandhan's narrow loss in Bihar assembly elections. Tiwari said the Congress became a shackle for the grand alliance in the northern state due to which the RJD-led front couldn't secure the majority mark in the polls. Criticising Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for not actively participating in the campaign trail, Tiwari said Rahul came to Bihar only for three days, and Priyanka didn't even campaign for the grand alliance. "Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan. They had fielded 70 candidates but didn't hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came for 3 days, Priyanka didn't come. Those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right," Tiwari told ANI. Advising the grand old party to course correct, Tiwari said the Congress's poor performance in Bihar was not a single case, and that the Sonia Gandhi-led party lays emphasis on contesting on maximum seats in other states too, but performs below par.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16 Published now