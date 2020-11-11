Global  
 

Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA in Bihar: Rajnath Singh

Soon after NDA legislature party meeting held in Patna, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 15 informed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party.

Oath taking ceremony will be held on after noon of November 16.


Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister today for fourth straight term

 The BJP had, from the beginning of the election campaign, had maintained that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the NDA government in the..
Days after Bihar Assembly election results were revealed, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was selected to retain the Chief Minister's mantle in a meeting of legislators of the National Democratic Alliance. All MLAs of the alliance partners - JD(U), BJP, HAM(S), and VIP - reportedly attended the meeting. In the recently concluded election, the NDA managed to retain power by bagging 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly, but the BJP upstaged JD(U) by winning more seats - 74 and 43 respectively. The opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance - consisting of RJD, Congress, and Left parties among others - won 110 seats. As Nitish Kumar revealed his plan to take oath on November 16, RJD's Manoj Jha said that a person whose party won just over 40 seats shouldn't dream of becoming the CM and a 'spontaneous alternative' will emerge in the state soon.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has been named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar on November 15. His name was announced in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Patna. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other leaders attended the meeting. NDA won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 125 seats in a closely contested election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. He wished for the festival to bring 'brightness and happiness'. This year too, PM Modi has continued the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers. He travelled to Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Western border. The Prime Minister has been spending the day with soldiers since 2014. President Ram Nath Kovind, HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on the occasion of Diwali. Diwali is celebrated to mark victory of good over evil as per Hindu mythology.

Tracing former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi's political journey

 The 1990s however, did not have much for Modi to showcase as the BJP had very little to do in Bihar politics that was dominated by Rashtriya Janata Dal and its..
Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) veteran leader Shivanand Tiwari has come down heavily on alliance partner Congress for Mahagathbandhan's narrow loss in Bihar assembly elections. Tiwari said the Congress became a shackle for the grand alliance in the northern state due to which the RJD-led front couldn't secure the majority mark in the polls. Criticising Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for not actively participating in the campaign trail, Tiwari said Rahul came to Bihar only for three days, and Priyanka didn't even campaign for the grand alliance. "Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan. They had fielded 70 candidates but didn't hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came for 3 days, Priyanka didn't come. Those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right," Tiwari told ANI. Advising the grand old party to course correct, Tiwari said the Congress's poor performance in Bihar was not a single case, and that the Sonia Gandhi-led party lays emphasis on contesting on maximum seats in other states too, but performs below par.

Soon after the NDA legislature party meeting in Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad was elected as the Bihar BJP legislature party leader on November 15. When asked about the Bihar Deputy CM post, Prasad said that he cannot comment on it right now. "I can't comment on it as of now," said Prasad.

Nitish Kumar elected NDA leader; set to return as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term

 The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday elected Nitish Kumar as their leader at a meeting in Patna. Kumar is set to return as the Chief Minister of..
