Former England goalkeepers on Ray Clemence

Former England goalkeepers Peter Shilton and David James have spoken about the death of Ray Clemence.
The world of football, especially in England, said goodbye to the great Ray Clemence today (Sunday)....
Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72.
Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72, his family said on Sunday.
