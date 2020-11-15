Global  
 

Former England goalkeepers on Ray Clemence

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:47s
Former England goalkeepers Peter Shilton and David James have spoken about the death of Ray Clemence.


Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur pay tribute to Ray Clemence, one of all-time goalkeeping greats (Video)

The world of football, especially in England, said goodbye to the great Ray Clemence today (Sunday)....
Also reported by Belfast Telegraph


Ray Clemence’s career in pictures

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72.
Belfast Telegraph

News24.com | Liverpool great Ray Clemence dies aged 72

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72, his family said on Sunday.
News24 - Published


England to wear black armbands for Clemence [Video]

England to wear black armbands for Clemence

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says England will wear black armbands against Belgium in the Nations League to honour former goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:52
Sven leads tributes to Clemence [Video]

Sven leads tributes to Clemence

Sven-Goran Eriksson leads the tributes to former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00
Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper [Video]

Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31