Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to take over Welsh Soccer Team

The actors have taken the next step in investing in Wrexham AFC, one of the world's oldest pro soccer clubs.


Hollywood stars set to become new Wrexham FC owners [Video]

Hollywood stars set to become new Wrexham FC owners

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are to be the fairytale new owners of Wrexham football club. Fans voted overwhelmingly in favour of the pair taking 100 percent control of the National League side. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Buy Wrexham Football Club [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Buy Wrexham Football Club

Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are the new owners of Wrexham AFC. The Welsh fifth-tier club, formed in 1864, is the third oldest football club in the world. The actors put forward their vision for the club to members and a consortium of fan-owners voted overwhelmingly in favour. The pair released a comical video press release to announce they had become the new owners of the obscure Welsh football team. #RyanReynolds #Wrexham #RobMcElhenny Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release Wrexham takeover video [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release Wrexham takeover video

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney release a comedy videoannouncing their purchase of Wrexham AFC.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney: 'Exciting times' ahead for Wrexham, says Dean Keates

Manager Dean Keates says Wrexham's takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is an...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDaily Star


Ryan Reynolds is Now Owner of a Welsh Soccer Team With Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are now in control of Welsh Soccer Team, Wrexham AFC. The news was...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney now own Wrexham football club [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney now own Wrexham football club

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are the new owners of Wrexham football club.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:34Published
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Set to Take Over Welsh Soccer Team [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Set to Take Over Welsh Soccer Team

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Set to Take Over Welsh Soccer Team. The actors have taken the next step in investing in Wrexham AFC, one of the world's oldest pro soccer clubs. According to CNN,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published
Hollywood stars have Wrexham takeover bid approved [Video]

Hollywood stars have Wrexham takeover bid approved

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have had their Wrexhamtakeover bid approved by the National League club’s Supporters Trust.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published