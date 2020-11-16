Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to take over Welsh Soccer Team

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Buy Wrexham Football Club



Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are the new owners of Wrexham AFC. The Welsh fifth-tier club, formed in 1864, is the third oldest football club in the world. The actors put forward their vision for the club to members and a consortium of fan-owners voted overwhelmingly in favour. The pair released a comical video press release to announce they had become the new owners of the obscure Welsh football team. #RyanReynolds #Wrexham #RobMcElhenny Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

