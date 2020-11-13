Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus pandemic: Sweden limits public gatherings as second wave swells

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Coronavirus pandemic: Sweden limits public gatherings as second wave swells
Coronavirus pandemic: Sweden limits public gatherings as second wave swells

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sweden Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula

Covid 19 lockdown: Gatherings in Sweden limited to eight people under strict new laws

 Sweden is to limit gatherings in the country to a maximum of eight people in what Stefan Löfven, the prime minister, described as "an extremely interventionist..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Wishful thinking' - Sweden's Covid expert slammed as cases continue to soar

 The predecessor of Sweden's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has accused him and his team of failing to adequately prepare Sweden for the second wave of..
New Zealand Herald
Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus cases [Video]

Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus cases

Sweden is introducing new local and national measures to reduce the increasing burden on its health care system.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:53Published

Coronavirus: Too early for Christmas travel plans, European countries say

 Sweden, Ireland and France warn that travel over the holiday period could be limited due to Covid-19.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Sweden limits public gatherings as pandemic second wave swells

The Swedish government on Monday moved to cut the size of public gatherings sharply as it sought to...
Japan Today - Published


Related videos from verified sources

EasyJet nosedives into the red with first ever full-year loss [Video]

EasyJet nosedives into the red with first ever full-year loss

Low-cost carrier easyJet has slumped to the first ever full-year loss in its25-year history as the coronavirus crisis sent it nosediving into the red by£1.27 billion. The group’s pre-tax loss for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
COVID-19 in Europe: Cases surge with several countries in lockdown [Video]

COVID-19 in Europe: Cases surge with several countries in lockdown

Europe is bracing for a long, hard winter, with leaders urging people to endure just a few more months of discipline and self-sacrifice.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published
NYC Public Schools Remain Open For Now, As Officials Reevaluate Standard For Switching To All-Remote [Video]

NYC Public Schools Remain Open For Now, As Officials Reevaluate Standard For Switching To All-Remote

New York City is teetering on the brink of a second wave of coronavirus infection, but it’s not bad enough to close the schools – yet. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published