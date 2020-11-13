Coronavirus pandemic: Sweden limits public gatherings as second wave swells

Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus casesSweden is introducing new local and national measures to reduce the increasing burden on its health care system.View on euronews
EasyJet nosedives into the red with first ever full-year lossLow-cost carrier easyJet has slumped to the first ever full-year loss in its25-year history as the coronavirus crisis sent it nosediving into the red by£1.27 billion. The group’s pre-tax loss for..
COVID-19 in Europe: Cases surge with several countries in lockdownEurope is bracing for a long, hard winter, with leaders urging people to endure just a few more months of discipline and self-sacrifice.
NYC Public Schools Remain Open For Now, As Officials Reevaluate Standard For Switching To All-RemoteNew York City is teetering on the brink of a second wave of coronavirus infection, but it’s not bad enough to close the schools – yet. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.