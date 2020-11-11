Trump Campaign See Election Lawsuits Fizzle
President Trump’s legal pathway challenging president-elect, Joe Biden’s victory is beginning to fizzle.
Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
President Donald Trump’s Attorney Admits Joe Biden’s Election WinPresident Donald Trump’s attorney in his Pennsylvania election lawsuit has already acknowledged there are no “bombshells” that will “derail a Biden presidency.”
More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he..
Trump Campaign Withdrawing A Request From Within It’s Lawsuit In PennsylvaniaPresident Donald Trump’s campaign is withdrawing a central request in its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to..