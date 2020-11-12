Home Hit By Bullets During Police Standoff

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin talks to two residents in Five Points about what events lead to their home becoming a crime scene on Monday night.

About as we learn it.

New information tonight - neighbors walk us through what they saw and heard hours before a stand-off between huntsville police and the man on your screen - bradley pugh - came to a violent, deadly end - right in front of their house!

"it was like box seats to a csi or something like that it was very dramatic, but also scary."

Sandra rhodes told us that 8 bullets from a deadly shooting that followed the stand-off hit her house.

One even went through the bedroom where she and her husband were sleeping!

Police responded to ted's b-b-q in five points about 1o o'clock last night and tried to talk with pugh - who was up on the roof and armed - for hours before he agreed to come down.

But -- police said that's he then took off running - eventually pulling a gun from his waistband - aiming at them - forcing police to shoot and kill him.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight in five points.

She's been following this story all day- and has that neighbor's story about what they saw leading up to their home becoming a crime scene.

Sydney... the neighbor i spoke to told me her husband walked outside for some fresh air last night and came across the stand-off that closed down this entire area in front of their home.... she shared with me pictures and video of the area as police worked to talk bradley pugh off the roof of ted's barbeque.

Sandra rhodes, lives nearby "he walked out on the front porch and he came back in and say, 'hey there is a standoff out here.

Policemen were running back in forth across the yard and the area" sandra rhodes told me she's lived on dement street for nearly thirty years.

Monday night she watched a stand-off near home unfold between police and an armed man, identified as bradley pugh.

"we went upstairs to see if we could get an overall picture at what was happening and as it happened there was someone on top of ted's bbq it seemed to us and they were yelling back and forth at the police."

Rhodes told me police tried to talk him down but pugh wouldn't listen... "they were trying to ask him what the problem was and he was just unleashing profanties.

Just f this constantly."

"we heard the policeman ask for him to drop his weapon.

"you need to drop your weapon.

And he didn't."

"there was a time once when he asked for cigarettes and various things but he was very agitated, very uncontrolled."

"he asked him a ladder and they gave him a ladder.

When he came down, he just broke and ran toward our house."

Rhodes told me around 1 o'clock in the morning she and her husband decided to go to bed..but not even a half hour later they were jolted back awake.

" the noise woke us up.

And we didn't realize at the time the bullets came into the house into our bedroom where we were asleep."

"7 or 8 came i the house or hit the house."

They then heard commotion and police showed up to make sure they were okay.

Nats huntsville police, huntsville police" rhodes explained bullets the officers fired at pugh hit her house...and near her husband's side of the bed where he was asleep.

"had he been standing up, standing by the bed to take his night pill or whatever or to even just get ready to go to bed it would have been inches from where his head would have been."

Rhodes told me she's thankful no one else got hurt..

"i think they did everything they could.

I'm grateful to them, i'm appreciative for everything they did.

"i hate it that the man was killed, but i believe in the police had not apprehended when they did.

He would have probably been in our house."

Tonight- huntsville police told me the tonight- huntsville police told me the investigation is still underway- and at this time have not commented about the house that was hit with bullets.

Neighbors showed us bullet holes that struck another home, fence, and cars