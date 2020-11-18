Local lawmakers weigh in on governors' COVID-19 response.

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

"*19 numbers surgi*- minnesota governor tim walz is giving minnesotans clear instructions on how to fight the virus.

But despite his action plan not everyone is on board.

Right now the state is divided ?

"* its no longer a public health issue but a political one.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal spoke with lawmakers to get their take on the governors action plan.

Covid 19 numbers are up in the midwest and minnesota has been identified as a hot spot.

That means hospitals like st.

Marys is seeing more covid patients come through their doors.

To help get a handle on the virus the governor has addressed the state.

I spoke to law makers to see if they agree with the governors words.

Governor"as your governor is to not tell you what you want to hear but what you need to hear."

Governor walz has been holding daily briefings pleading with folks to do their part.

With hospitalization rates rising to 90 percent... only 70 percent of minnesotans are wearing masks.

Represenative nels pierson says there's push back because many minnesotan don't feel they're being heard.

Adding he and other law makers have been left in the dark.

"we need to do our traditional process of having hearings and having open discussions and having everything on the table to have a dialogue with the governor i would encourage the governor to allow legislature to become more of a partner."

Represenative tina liebling says she's been in contact with the governor ?

"* and adds that lawmakers do have the ability to reach out to him.

Liebling sot: "these decisions like a mask mandate or operations of bars have to be data driven.

I know some legislature want this to be wear the legislature votes on these things i think that would be the wrong approach."

Both law makers did agree on one thing the economy on novermber 12th the governor's emergency powers were extended for another 30 days.

Liebling anticipates legislators will meet one more time to extend his powers to