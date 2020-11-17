Palm Beach County watchdog investigates CARES Act disbursement

Adopt-A-Family opens new housing complex for families in Palm Beach County facing homelessnessAfter years of planning and building, a Lake Worth Beach non-profit organization is opening the door to more affordable housing.
Palm Beach County health director 'concerned' about holidays and COVID-19Just days before Thanksgiving, the health director for Palm Beach County says she's "concerned" about the holidays as COVID-19 cases continue to climb on local, state, and national levels.
New artificial reef project created off Palm Beach55 artificial reefs were deployed on Monday off the coast of Palm Beach