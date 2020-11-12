California Tightens Mask Mandate Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
California is tightening its requirements for face coverings in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus Cases Continue To Surge Across Southland As More Restrictive Measures EnactedCases of COVID-19 continued to climb Tuesday across the Southland as counties adjust to purple tier status.
States Deal With New Surge Of COVID-19 CasesAs COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the Midwest, some states have finally imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.
CA Officials Urge People Not To Travel Or Have Large Gatherings ThanksgivingGiven California's surge in COVID-19 cases, politicians and health officials are making a plea for people getting ready to travel for Thanksgiving. Andrea Nakano tells us they are saying 'don't go.'