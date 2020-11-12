Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California Tightens Mask Mandate Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:09s - Published
California Tightens Mask Mandate Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

California Tightens Mask Mandate Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

California is tightening its requirements for face coverings in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California lawmakers travel to Hawaii despite COVID-19 surge and travel advisory

A surge in COVID-19 cases and a statewide travel advisory didn't stop a group of California lawmakers...
SFGate - Published

California reimposes Covid-19 restrictions on 40 counties as cases surge and the governor warns of possible curfew

After a surge of new infections over the summer, California's Covid-19 numbers began showing signs of...
Upworthy - Published

In California: Psychedelics legal in California? And a break from wildfires

Plus: San Francisco bans natural gas in new buildings. And (in an unrelated move) SF sees a surge in...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Cases Continue To Surge Across Southland As More Restrictive Measures Enacted [Video]

Coronavirus Cases Continue To Surge Across Southland As More Restrictive Measures Enacted

Cases of COVID-19 continued to climb Tuesday across the Southland as counties adjust to purple tier status.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:33Published
States Deal With New Surge Of COVID-19 Cases [Video]

States Deal With New Surge Of COVID-19 Cases

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the Midwest, some states have finally imposed restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:36Published
CA Officials Urge People Not To Travel Or Have Large Gatherings Thanksgiving [Video]

CA Officials Urge People Not To Travel Or Have Large Gatherings Thanksgiving

Given California's surge in COVID-19 cases, politicians and health officials are making a plea for people getting ready to travel for Thanksgiving. Andrea Nakano tells us they are saying 'don't go.'

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published