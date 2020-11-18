happy birthday micks

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

G-d-k talkers for today... happy birthday, mickey and minnie mouse!

They both turned 92 years young today.

They made their big debuts in the animated movie "steamboat willie" in new york on november 18th, 19-28.

Some fun facts: mickey and minnie both have their own star on the hollywood walk of fame.

Walt disney admitted privately in 19-33 that minnie and mickey are married, but it's never been officially stated.

Their original names were mortimer and minerva.

And mickey