Skip Bayless: LaMelo Ball should not be drafted #1 overall, there's something missing | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:59s - Published
LaMelo Ball has plenty of confidence coming into tonight’s NBA Draft.

Yesterday he told reporters that he was born to be the number one overall pick.

The confidence is warranted since many mock drafts do have LaMelo going to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the top pick tonight, while some have them taking Anthony Edwards.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the possibility of LaMelo Ball being drafted #1 overall.


