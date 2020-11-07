Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hospital for recovering Covid patients to open in Northern Ireland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Hospital for recovering Covid patients to open in Northern Ireland

Hospital for recovering Covid patients to open in Northern Ireland

A hospital to rehabilitate recovering Covid-19 patients is due to open in CoAntrim on Friday.

It is for those who are well enough to leave acute medicalservices but would benefit from care which cannot be provided at home.

Thatincludes occupational therapy designed to help them become more mobile againafter long periods bedridden and suffering from fatigue.

Interview with healthminister Robin Swann.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Handicapped Pomeranian dog gets new family in Coimbatore [Video]

Handicapped Pomeranian dog gets new family in Coimbatore

Gayathiri, an avid pet lover, has special love for dogs. Gayathiri, an IT employee, had utmost affection for the furry friends since childhood but due to her academics and busy schedule, she couldn't adopt one. Amid COVID-19, she is working from home therefore she decided to adopt a dog from rescue home. She adopted a handicapped Pomeranian dog as it was struggling to walk after injuries. With the help of her father, they designed a wheel chair for the dog. Father-daughter duo decided to adopt this handicapped dog as this dog was not adopted by anyone.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:22Published
As race for COVID vaccine nears end, PM Modi says any laxity still very dangerous [Video]

As race for COVID vaccine nears end, PM Modi says any laxity still very dangerous

In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 29 during his Mann Ki Baat 2.0, part 18 said that any kind of laxity with COVID-19 is very dangerous. "After getting out of the lockdown phase, discussion has commenced on vaccine. But any kind of laxity with coronavirus is still very dangerous. We have to firmly keep fighting against the virus," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

To this Supreme Court, religious freedom trumps public health — even amid the COVID plague

 America may be back, as Joe Biden says, but at the Supreme Court, with its extremely conservative new majority, America is increasingly unrecognizable.
USATODAY.com

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Kitten rescued from inside car engine in Ballymena [Video]

Kitten rescued from inside car engine in Ballymena

A kitten has been given a “clean bill of health” after being rescued frominside a car engine in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. The newly formed Ballymenabranch of charity Cats Protection was called after meowing was heard under acar bonnet, which turned out to be a black kitten inside the engine.Volunteers attempted to coax him out with treats and cat calls, beforereaching in and pulling him to safety.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
NI facing Covid ‘payback’ in January for Christmas relaxations [Video]

NI facing Covid ‘payback’ in January for Christmas relaxations

Northern Ireland will experience an “inevitable payback” in coronavirusinfections as a result of easing restrictions over Christmas, the chiefmedical officer has warned. Dr Michael McBride said any relaxations would havean impact on hospital admissions, as he stressed the need for people to have a“careful” Christmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Brexit stems from a civil war in capitalism – we are all just collateral damage

 Where there is chaos, the government will multiply it. Where people are pushed to the brink, it will shove them over. Boris Johnson ignored the pleas of..
WorldNews

Covid: The new lockdown rules for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

 England will move to a tougher version of tiered coronavirus restrictions when lockdown ends next week.
BBC News
What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK? [Video]

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

Boris Johnson ordered England to stay at home in a second national lockdown,Scotland is in tiers, Wales is out of a firebreak and Northern Ireland isimposing new restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 04:40Published

Robin Swann Robin Swann Northern Irish politician

Related news from verified sources

Northern Ireland Nightingale hospital ready to open just 81 days after its approval

Northern Ireland Nightingale hospital ready to open just 81 days after its approval Northern Ireland's second Nightingale Hospital is due to admit its first patients on Friday.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Travellers from Denmark must self-isolate following Covid outbreak in minks

People arriving in Northern Ireland from Denmark must self-isolate after the UK introduced a travel...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Northern Ireland could be left on verge of Nations League relegation after positive Covid test in Norway squad

Northern Ireland could be left on verge of Nations League relegation after positive Covid test in Norway squad Northern Ireland are set to be left on the precipice of relegation from their UEFA Nations League...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Home health care improves COVID-19 outcomes: Study [Video]

Home health care improves COVID-19 outcomes: Study

Ninety-four per cent of the COVID-19 patients discharged to home health care, achieved statistically significant improvements in symptom burden and functional outcomes and 87 per cent had no adverse..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of November 27, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of November 27, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 1,797 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 20 more than Thursday with 175 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:17Published
Gujarat: 5 killed in Rajkot Covid-19 hospital fire, PM Modi condoles deaths [Video]

Gujarat: 5 killed in Rajkot Covid-19 hospital fire, PM Modi condoles deaths

At least five people died in a fire that broke out at a Covid hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot. Incident took place on Thursday night at Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi. PM Modi condoled the deaths and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published