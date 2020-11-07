Hospital for recovering Covid patients to open in Northern Ireland

A hospital to rehabilitate recovering Covid-19 patients is due to open in CoAntrim on Friday.

It is for those who are well enough to leave acute medicalservices but would benefit from care which cannot be provided at home.

Thatincludes occupational therapy designed to help them become more mobile againafter long periods bedridden and suffering from fatigue.

Interview with healthminister Robin Swann.