What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no “political wrangling” between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland.
Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a “partnership for shared stability and prosperity” for the country.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations.
Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties.
"'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives." Report by Alibhaiz.
Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that “things will lookand feel very different” after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing. But hewarned the months ahead “will be hard, they will be cold, they include Januaryand February when the NHS is under its greatest pressure”. That meant the needfor new tiers from Wednesday December 2, replacing England’s lockdown, withmore areas facing tougher restrictions than the previous regional regime.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas.
While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Report by Alibhaiz.
Boris Johnson's virtual Commons statement from Downing Street was interrupted due to a technical glitch resulting in the loss of audio. The incident was met with a ripple of laughter from MPs in the chamber. Report by Czubalam.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2.
However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were, and will see alcohol only being served alongside substantial meals in Tier 2, and all forms of indoor entertainment and hospitality closing under Tier 3. Report by Alibhaiz.
Courtesy: Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill defends newlockdown measures for Northern Ireland in the face of a furious backlash frombusinesses. The strict clampdown, which is close to the severity of March’slockdown with the exception that schools will remain open, will come intoeffect next Friday.
A hospital to rehabilitate recovering Covid-19 patients is due to open in CoAntrim on Friday. It is for those who are well enough to leave acute medicalservices but would benefit from care which cannot be provided at home. Thatincludes occupational therapy designed to help them become more mobile againafter long periods bedridden and suffering from fatigue. Interview with healthminister Robin Swann.
EastEnders was the big winner at the first virtual Inside Soap Awards, earninga total of five trophies including best soap. Coronation Street was closebehind with four trophies, including three for its acclaimed storyline showingGeoff Metcalfe’s increasing coercive control over Yasmeen Nazir. JessicaPlummer, who is currently competing in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!in Wales, was among the stand-out winners of the night.
Scores of people have turned up at a pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testingin Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales. Rapid Covid-19 tests are being offered to thearea’s residents and workers even if they do not have coronavirus symptoms, aweek after the town registered the highest rate of new cases in the UK.Merthyr Tydfil has since seen the biggest drop in cases in Wales from around770 per 100,000 to below 260, as the effect of the country’s 17-day firebreakbegins to show. Testing began on Saturday morning at the town’s RhydycarLeisure Centre, with more sites due to open through Merthyr Tydfil CountyBorough this month.
