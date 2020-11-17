Global  
 

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

Boris Johnson ordered England to stay at home in a second national lockdown,Scotland is in tiers, Wales is out of a firebreak and Northern Ireland isimposing new restrictions.


Scotland fall short as France win in Autumn Nations Cup

 Scotland's Nations Cup fate is now out of their own hands after they fall to a 15-22 defeat to France at Murrayfield.
BBC News
PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid [Video]

PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no “political wrangling” between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland. Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a “partnership for shared stability and prosperity” for the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Boris Johnson: SNP devolution handling has been a disaster [Video]

Boris Johnson: SNP devolution handling has been a disaster

Boris Johnson tells the Scottish Conservative virtual conference “the way theSNP have handled devolution in Scotland has been a disaster”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Chris Smith funeral: Runners join Team GB athlete's procession

 Members of local clubs follow the cortege of Chris Smith, who died after going missing in Scotland.
BBC News

Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns [Video]

Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations. Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties. "'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives." Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:24Published
Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter [Video]

Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that “things will lookand feel very different” after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing. But hewarned the months ahead “will be hard, they will be cold, they include Januaryand February when the NHS is under its greatest pressure”. That meant the needfor new tiers from Wednesday December 2, replacing England’s lockdown, withmore areas facing tougher restrictions than the previous regional regime.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas [Video]

PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas. While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Boris Johnson loses audio during virtual Commons statement [Video]

Boris Johnson loses audio during virtual Commons statement

Boris Johnson's virtual Commons statement from Downing Street was interrupted due to a technical glitch resulting in the loss of audio. The incident was met with a ripple of laughter from MPs in the chamber. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published
PM confirms tougher Covid tier system once lockdown ends [Video]

PM confirms tougher Covid tier system once lockdown ends

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2. However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were, and will see alcohol only being served alongside substantial meals in Tier 2, and all forms of indoor entertainment and hospitality closing under Tier 3. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:03Published

Michelle O'Neill defends Northern Ireland lockdown measures [Video]

Michelle O'Neill defends Northern Ireland lockdown measures

Courtesy: Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill defends newlockdown measures for Northern Ireland in the face of a furious backlash frombusinesses. The strict clampdown, which is close to the severity of March’slockdown with the exception that schools will remain open, will come intoeffect next Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

UK police arrest man over IRA bombings of pubs in 1974

 Police arrested a man Wednesday in Northern Ireland in connection with the 1974 bombings of two pubs that killed 21 people and injured more than 200 in..
New Zealand Herald
Hospital for recovering Covid patients to open in Northern Ireland [Video]

Hospital for recovering Covid patients to open in Northern Ireland

A hospital to rehabilitate recovering Covid-19 patients is due to open in CoAntrim on Friday. It is for those who are well enough to leave acute medicalservices but would benefit from care which cannot be provided at home. Thatincludes occupational therapy designed to help them become more mobile againafter long periods bedridden and suffering from fatigue. Interview with healthminister Robin Swann.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Northern Ireland relegated from Nations League B after Uefa awards cancelled game to Romania

 Northern Ireland are relegated from Nations League B after Uefa awarded Romania a 3-0 victory for their cancelled match against Norway.
BBC News

Winners revealed at first virtual Inside Soap Awards [Video]

Winners revealed at first virtual Inside Soap Awards

EastEnders was the big winner at the first virtual Inside Soap Awards, earninga total of five trophies including best soap. Coronation Street was closebehind with four trophies, including three for its acclaimed storyline showingGeoff Metcalfe’s increasing coercive control over Yasmeen Nazir. JessicaPlummer, who is currently competing in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!in Wales, was among the stand-out winners of the night.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson return to England squad

 England regulars Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson are back in the squad and in contention to face Wales.
BBC News

From 2000: The journey of Jan Morris

 British journalist, travel writer and historian Jan Morris died Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 94. In this profile (originally broadcast on “CBS..
CBS News
Mass coronavirus testing begins in Merthyr Tydfil [Video]

Mass coronavirus testing begins in Merthyr Tydfil

Scores of people have turned up at a pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testingin Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales. Rapid Covid-19 tests are being offered to thearea’s residents and workers even if they do not have coronavirus symptoms, aweek after the town registered the highest rate of new cases in the UK.Merthyr Tydfil has since seen the biggest drop in cases in Wales from around770 per 100,000 to below 260, as the effect of the country’s 17-day firebreakbegins to show. Testing began on Saturday morning at the town’s RhydycarLeisure Centre, with more sites due to open through Merthyr Tydfil CountyBorough this month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

