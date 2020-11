The New England Journal of Medicine has confirmed that Dolly Parton partly funded the research for...



In April, less than a month after Covid-19 was officially declared a pandemic, Dolly Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University. More than seven months later, it's been.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago