Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nagrota encounter: 4 terrorists killed, police constable injured

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Nagrota encounter: 4 terrorists killed, police constable injured

Nagrota encounter: 4 terrorists killed, police constable injured

At least four terrorists have been gunned down and one police constable sustained injuries in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on the morning of November 19.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut in view of the encounter.

Security has also been tightened in the area.

Further details are awaited.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nagrota Nagrota town in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Four JeM terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

 Four terrorists travelling in a truck were killed on Thursday morning during an ongoing encounter near Nagrota in J&K' Jammu district, top police officials said.
IndiaTimes
Jammu’s Nagrota [Video]

Jammu’s Nagrota

Jammu’s Nagrota

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published

Jammu Jammu City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Gardening lovers buy saplings as winter approaches in Kashmir [Video]

Gardening lovers buy saplings as winter approaches in Kashmir

Saplings are selling like hot cakes as harsh winter nears in Jammu and Kashmir. Autumn is considered best time to sow the flower saplings for next season in the valley. Saplings are being sold at reasonable prices by Department of Floriculture at Plant Introduction Section Srinagar. Gardening enthusiasts prefer visiting the section to ensure getting high quality saplings. Section is abuzz and employees are busy to cater to demands of customers. Autumn season offers suitable sowing conditions for better results.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Four JeM terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

Four terrorists travelling in a truck were killed on Thursday morning during an ongoing encounter...
IndiaTimes - Published