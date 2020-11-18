Nagrota encounter: 4 terrorists killed, police constable injured

At least four terrorists have been gunned down and one police constable sustained injuries in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on the morning of November 19.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut in view of the encounter.

Security has also been tightened in the area.

Further details are awaited.