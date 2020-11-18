Global  
 

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective With No Safety Concerns

Pfizer and BioNTech revealed the news on Wednesday after conducting a final data analysis.


Pfizer, Moderna have delivered 'best news so far' in COVID-19 fight, but USA TODAY's vaccine panel warns of logistical challenges

 Expert panel pushes USA TODAY's COVID vaccine clock ahead on positive candidate news but logistic challenges loom getting doses into American's arms.
Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Deliveries Could Start 'Before Christmas'

 Read full article 19 November 2020, 5:53 am·5-min read Pfizer Inc and BioNTech could secure emergency U.S. and European authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine..
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines prove effective, as COVID cases keep rising nationwide

 Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced plans to apply for FDA emergency use authorization for their vaccine candidate, after test results showed it was 95%..
BioNTech And Pfizer To Seek Emergency Authorization For Covid-19 Vaccination [Video]

BioNTech And Pfizer To Seek Emergency Authorization For Covid-19 Vaccination

BioNTech and its partner, Pfizer, will seek emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The drug companies will file paperwork for the emergency use of the vaccine with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In a final analysis of the Phase 3 trial, the vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing Covid-19. The vaccine has been shown to work in all age populations. According to CNN, the new vaccine has shown no serious safety concerns.

Pfizer and BioNTech say final analysis shows coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 infections, even in older...
Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective and has passed safety checks, new data shows

The coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer – which is due to arrive in the UK before the end of the year...
Wall Street seen higher after more positive Pfizer vaccine news

Wall Street indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced it...
Oxford University vaccine results show strong immune response in older demographic [Video]

Oxford University vaccine results show strong immune response in older demographic

Oxford University this morning announced more promising news in the development of its COVID-19 vaccine. The results from Phase 2 of its AZD122 vaccine trial, published in the Lancet on Thursday, show..

Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly [Video]

Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly

A new study reveals a COVID-19 vaccine under development in England safely promotes an immune response against the virus. According to UPI, the vaccine is in Phase 2 of clinical trials with Astra..

Pfizer Announces Progress On COVID Vaccine [Video]

Pfizer Announces Progress On COVID Vaccine

As the number of coronavirus cases rises across the country, Pfizer announced progress on its vaccine; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

