Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective With No Safety Concerns

BioNTech And Pfizer To Seek Emergency Authorization For Covid-19 Vaccination



BioNTech and its partner, Pfizer, will seek emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The drug companies will file paperwork for the emergency use of the vaccine with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In a final analysis of the Phase 3 trial, the vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing Covid-19. The vaccine has been shown to work in all age populations. According to CNN, the new vaccine has shown no serious safety concerns.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970