Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of Son Josey | Billboard News Billboard News - Duration: 01:09s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:09s - Published Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of Son Josey | Billboard News Naya Rivera's July 8 death in Lake Piru has sparked a wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County, Calif., on behalf of her young son, who was on the water with her that day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend