CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:35s - Published
The CDC is recommending against any travel, no matter how limited, for Thanksgiving this year.

On Thursday Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager said the CDC is "alarmed" by the spiking infection rates.

Walke and the CDC announced a new COVID-19 guidance would be released today.

Many areas of the country are dealing with unprecedented case numbers and deaths.

The virus often spreads quietly from people who show no symptoms.


