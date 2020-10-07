'When vaccine is around the corner...': Warning on 'Covid fatigue' #HTLS2020

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, participated in the inaugural session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

He discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and the development of vaccines with R.

Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.

Dr Guleria said that because of Covid fatigue, we’re seeing a lot of people not following general precautions.

He said it would be very sad for someone to lose an individual now, when the vaccine is just around the corner.

Watch the full video for more.