'When vaccine is around the corner...': Warning on 'Covid fatigue' #HTLS2020

The opening session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit saw an enlightening discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences spoke on the race for a vaccine, which witnessed breakthroughs recently. The two medical experts also commented on what we have decoded, and what's still left, about the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid disease. Watch the full discussion with R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.
In the inaugural session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke to R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times on the issue which will define the current year - the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Jha shed light on the complicated link between immunity and the viral disease. He said that most people seem to develop immunity against Covid, and it lasts for around 8-9 months. A vaccine might improve this to a year. Watch the full video for more.
