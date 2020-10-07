'When vaccine is around the corner...': Warning on 'Covid fatigue' #HTLS2020

Global  
 

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, participated in the inaugural session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

He discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and the development of vaccines with R.

Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.

Dr Guleria said that because of Covid fatigue, we’re seeing a lot of people not following general precautions.

He said it would be very sad for someone to lose an individual now, when the vaccine is just around the corner.

Watch the full video for more.


The opening session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit saw an enlightening discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences spoke on the race for a vaccine, which witnessed breakthroughs recently. The two medical experts also commented on what we have decoded, and what's still left, about the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid disease. Watch the full discussion with R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.

Mayo Clinic: 905 staff diagnosed with COVID in past 2 weeks

 In total, about 1,500 Mayo Clinic staff are out due to a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure.
Looking forward to working with new US administration: Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla

 Shringla's comments come days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-Elect Joe Biden spoke with each other with the focus being on Indo..
CDC says people should not travel for Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 surges

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that people should not travel for..
Is India heading towards another lockdown from December 1? PIB clarifies

 Recently, AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria warned that the second wave of coronavirus in India has begun. People should not leave the house unless absolutely..
In the inaugural session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke to R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times on the issue which will define the current year - the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Jha shed light on the complicated link between immunity and the viral disease. He said that most people seem to develop immunity against Covid, and it lasts for around 8-9 months. A vaccine might improve this to a year. Watch the full video for more.

The death toll from COVID is mounting. ICU beds once again are becoming scarce and mask wearing is still a bitter fight. While on the cusp of a potential vaccine and dealing with this pandemic since..

European governments are facing anger, confusion and fatigue as they grapple with rising infections.

