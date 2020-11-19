Wrongful death lawsuit for Glee star Naya Rivera

Global  
 

The family of Glee star Naya Rivera is filing a wrongful death lawsuit over her drowning in Lake Piru.

Rivera's estate and ex-husband are suing Ventura county, California and other entities.


