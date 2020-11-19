As COVID Cases Spike, South Florida Hospitals Can't Wait To Get Hands On Vaccine
CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the details of the vaccine supplies headed to two local hospitals.
Gov. DeSantis says first coronavirus vaccines available in 3 to 6 weeksFlorida will be getting its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the next three to six weeks.
WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Outlines Florida's COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution PlanGov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday gave an update on the state’s plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, saying the state is prepared to give them but Floridians won’t be required to have one.