Chhath puja Day 2: Devotees take holy dip in rivers, offer prayers

Hundreds of jail inmates including women celebrated Chhath puja in Muzaffarpur's Central Jail. The celebration was held with the active support of the jail authorities. The four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and his sister Shashti Devi, also known as Chhathi Maiya. The rituals are rigorous and involve fasting, abstaining from even drinking water and standing in water for a long time. Devotees offer ''prasad'' to the setting and rising sun.
On second day of Chhath Puja, devotees offered prayers to sun god on ghats of river Ganga in Patna on November 19. They also took holy dip in the river Ganga. Women were seen applying vermillion to each other during the pooja. The second day of Chhath Puja is also called 'Kharna'.
The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations commenced on Wednesday, November 18 amid Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities have prepared ghats for devotees to pay obeisance to Lord Sun. Around a million devotees throng ghats for celebrating Bihar's biggest festival. On the first day of the festival, devotees observe 'nahai-khai'. They cook 'satvik' food on this day and serve it to deity as 'bhog'. The festival is also observed by people of Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Celebrations conclude with married women offering 'arghya' to Sun God in the morning. Patna administration has taken several steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Authorities have urged devotees to perform puja at home to avoid gathering at ghats. The administration is also distributing Ganga water among devotees for performing rituals at home. Several water tanks have been stationed at different locations for the devotees.
The four-day long festival, Chhath Puja has started from November 18 amid COVID-19 scare. Patna administration has taken many steps to prevent the spread of the dreadful virus. Patna administration is distributing Ganga water among the devotees for performing rituals and preparing 'prasad'. Each household can take 1 litre of Ganga water. Several water tanks are stationed in different locations for the devotees. This step by the district administration is being taken to avoid gathering at ghats. Chhath festival begins today with 'nahai-khai'.
Migratory Siberian birds in large numbers flocked to UP's Varanasi. The mesmerizing view attracted birdwatchers on banks of river Ganga. The birds migrate to countries with suitable weather conditions during harsh winters. "The view is really good," said a local.