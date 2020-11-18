Global  
 

Chhath Puja: Devotees flock to Ganga ghat in Patna on 'Kharna', watch the video|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Chhath Puja: Devotees flock to Ganga ghat in Patna on ‘Kharna’, watch the video|Oneindia News

Chhath Puja: Devotees flock to Ganga ghat in Patna on ‘Kharna’, watch the video|Oneindia News

On the second day of Chhath Puja, devotees offered prayers to the sun god on the ghats of river Ganga in Patna on November 19.

They also took holy dip in the river Ganga.

Women were seen applying vermillion to each other during the pooja.

The second day of Chhath Puja is also called ‘Kharna’.

