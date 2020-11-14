Chhath Puja: Devotees flock to ghats to perform rituals

Devotees on day third of Chhath Puja gathered at Takta Ghat in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee also attended the Puja. Rituals were performed, and prayers were offered to sun god. Devotees took holy dip on the auspicious day. Restrictions have been imposed this year in several cities due to extant COVID situation.
On the second day of Chhath puja, which is also known as Kharna, devotees took a holy dip in rivers. COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to by devotees at Ganga River in Patna. People in Varanasi visited the Ahilyabai Ghat to offer prayers. Women observed Nirjala Vrat from sunrise to sunset and broke it after worshipping the sun. On this day, women prepared sweets as prasad. The prasad prepared usually includes puri, roti, jaggery, kheer and fruits. Salt is not at all consumed on this day.
On second day of Chhath Puja, devotees offered prayers to sun god on ghats of river Ganga in Patna on November 19. They also took holy dip in the river Ganga. Women were seen applying vermillion to each other during the pooja. The second day of Chhath Puja is also called 'Kharna'.
Arrangements are almost done for Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of River Gomti in Lucknow on November 20. This year four-day festival will be celebrated amid COVID-19 pandemic. Chhath Puja is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Devotees take a holy dip in river and offer 'argh' to the Sun. Chhath Puja usually witnessed huge crowd but this year amid pandemic, people decided not to celebrate with usual fanfare. Festive dais is all set to welcome devotees to offer prayers in Assam's Guwahati today. Devotees need to follow COVID SOPs while offering puja.
On the occasion of Diwali, Devotees flocked to Vivekananda Kali Mandir in Guwahati. Kali Puja is being observed in Guwahati, with COVID precautions. 5-day Kali Puja commenced today. A Sporting Club's Secretary in Kala Pahar said, "We have put signboards asking people to maintain social distancing, use mask and sanitise hands. We will have only Kali Puja and no other program due to COVID-19."
The 'Chhath Puja' celebrations are in full swing across the country. Meanwhile, a group of devotees in Delhi's Badarpur dug temporary ponds on a vacant plot of land for 'Chhath Puja' rituals. A local..