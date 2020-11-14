Chhath Puja: Devotees flock to ghats to perform rituals

On Day 3 of Chhath Puja, devotees across the country offered prayers to sun god.

Rituals were performed at crowded Patna College Ghat.

Devotees at Assi Ghat in Varanasi took holy dip in Ganga on the auspicious day.

People also offered prayer at ghats in Guwahati.

Restrictions have been imposed this year in several cities due to extant COVID situation.