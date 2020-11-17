Chhath Puja: Devotees flock to Ganga ghat in Patna on 'Kharna'

The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations commenced on Wednesday, November 18 amid Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities have prepared ghats for devotees to pay obeisance to Lord Sun. Around a million devotees throng ghats for celebrating Bihar's biggest festival. On the first day of the festival, devotees observe 'nahai-khai'. They cook 'satvik' food on this day and serve it to deity as 'bhog'. The festival is also observed by people of Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Celebrations conclude with married women offering 'arghya' to Sun God in the morning. Patna administration has taken several steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Authorities have urged devotees to perform puja at home to avoid gathering at ghats. The administration is also distributing Ganga water among devotees for performing rituals at home. Several water tanks have been stationed at different locations for the devotees.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on November 19 appealed to people to celebrate Chhath Puja at their homes in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. He said, "We want our brothers and sisters to celebrate Chhath Puja very nicely. Please celebrate but if 200 people enter into a pond at a time, and even if just one of them has COVID-19, all of them will contract the infection. This is also the opinion of experts." "You can imagine that COVID-19 will be spread on a large scale. So, celebrations are not banned. What is banned is the entering of a large number of people in a pond or river at once. Let's celebrate at homes," he added.
Locals in Siliguri held a candle march over lack of provision of space for Chhath puja celebrations. The protest was held at Lal Mohan Niranjan Ghat. Earlier on November 18, Locals had protested by simply standing in the river with placards. Protestors also accused the administration for not cooperating for successful celebration of the festival. Chhath puja, a four-day-long festival dedicated to the Sun god has started across country. It is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and joy in several states but it is a major festival in north India. The festival usually witnesses huge congregations.
