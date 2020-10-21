Hair Dye Streams Down Rudy Giuliani’s Face

[NFA] With legal efforts to overturn his loss in the U.S. presidential election flailing, President Donald Trump's campaign is trying to persuade Republican state legislators to intervene in battleground states won by Democratic rival Joe Biden. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday (November 19, 2020) appeared to sweat off his hair dye during a news conference on the 2020 presidential election results in Washington.
Donald Trump's election legal team held a press conference Thursday to spout anumber of conspiracy theories and baseless claims of voter fraud that theyfalsely claim changed the results of the 2020 election. But attracting themost attention was lawyer Rudy Giuliani as sweat and hair dye appeared totrickle down the sides of his face.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
President Donald Trump visited the Republican National Committee campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on election day and said, "I'm not thinking about (a) concession speech or acceptance speech yet" but added, "we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."
Vietnam has threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it does not bow to government pressure to censor more political content on its platform, according to a senior official at the social media giant. Gloria Tso reports.
Matt Hancock has defended Home Secretary Priti Patel saying she's "always been courteous and kind" in the dealings over "many years". The Health Secretary's comments come as an investigation show's Ms Patel broke ministerial code by bullying colleagues. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the Government and the devolved administrations are working to agree on a set of Christmas rules that will "keep us safe" but "allow people to see their loved ones." Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that all over 50s are now eligible to receive a free flu jab. The scheme, which targeted over 65s, has been extended to help the fight against coronavirus and will be available from 1st December. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn