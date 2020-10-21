Global  
 

Hair Dye Streams Down Rudy Giuliani’s Face

Rudy Giuliani appeared to have hair dye dripping down his face during a press conference.

Donald Trump's lawyer was sweating heavily on stage at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC.

The former Mayor of New York repeated baseless claims that voter fraud affected the results of the 2020 election.

Trump legal team claims they'll overturn election, hair dye runs down Rudy Giuliani's face in marathon press conference

Trump legal team claims they'll overturn election, hair dye runs down Rudy Giuliani's face in marathon press conference US President Donald Trump's legal team have held an extraordinary press conference to make their case...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Along with everything else, Trump has killed satire as well

What is that stuff running down Rudy Giuliani’s face? Is it hair dye? Has his brain-coal been...
Upworthy - Published

Rudy Giuliani's hair dye streaked down his face in bizarre press conference moment

Former New York City mayor and current Trump crony Rudy Giuliani once again touted the Trump...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comBusiness Insider



Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Trickled Down His Face At Wild News Conference [Video]

Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Trickled Down His Face At Wild News Conference

AP Rudy Giuliani gave a bizarre press conference Thursday in which he quoted "My Cousin Vinny," floated unfounded conspiracy theories, and claimed President Donald Trump won an election that he..

