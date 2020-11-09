Santa's Rock N Lights drive-thru show returns to Green Bay tonight

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:56s - Published 2 minutes ago

RETURNS TO GREENBAY TONIGHT.N-B-C 26'S JENNABREE STOPPED BYTHE BROWN COUNTYFAIRGROUNDS -- TOGIVE US A SNEAKPEAK AT THIS YEAR'SDRIVE-THRU LIGHTSHOW.?WITH MANY OF OURFAVORITE LOCALCHRISTMASTRADITIONS BEINGCANCELLED THISYEAR DUE TO COVID-19 --SANTA'S ROCK NLIGHTS EXPECTSMORE PEOPLE TOCOME SEE THE SHOWTHAN EVER BEFORE."Putting this together,you're putting about 14 to16 hour days, two threefour weeks in a row, to geteverything from a blank lotto everything up andrunning."WITH ALMOST DOUBLETHE AMOUNT OFLIGHTS FROM LASTYEARAND 700 FEET OFTUNNELS,SITE MANAGER JIMCANFIELD SAYSSANTAS ROCK NLIGHTS HAS NEVERLOOKED THISBRIGHT..."It'll take longer to gothrough, and a whole lotmore to see."CANFIELD SAYS THEYASKED KIDS WHATTHEY WANTED TOSEE..NEW THIS YEAR -- ADINOSAUR WORLD..."We give them pictures tolook at and at the endwe're like, "is thereanything you remember?"they always said "weremember dinosaurs." Soif the kids remember it,they like it, we're going toput it in there."HE SAYS THEYWANTED TO MAKETHIS YEAR'S SHOWEXTRA SPECIAL."This is one of the safesttraditions you can do, it'sin your car, contactlessand we've doneeverything we can do tobe safe and fun."EVENT MANAGERMARK KOLOZSY SAYSIT'S TOUGH TO FINDWAYS TO GET INTOCHRISTMAS SPIRITTHIS YEAR --BUT HE'S HOPING THELIGHTS WILL HELP..."This is a good time forpeople to get out.

Peoplewant to get out and go dostuff, so Santa's Rock NLights is a perfect time.".

STARTING TONIGHT.AND EVEN THOUGHIT'S NOT EVENTHANKSGIVING YET,KOLOZSY SAYS IT'SNEVER TOO EARLY TOCELEBRATE."That way we can havemore people comethrough the show, we gota whole month."YOU DO HAVE TO BUYA TICKET IN ADVANCEONLINE -- WE'VE GOTA LINK FOR THAT ONOUR WEB SITE, N-B-C26 DOT COME.REPORTING FROMTHE BROWN COUNTYFAIRGROUNDS, I'MJENNA BREE.

