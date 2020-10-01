EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks

Thousands of people have attended the funeral of a Belarusian protesterin the country's capital Minsk. The death is the latest flashpoint in months-long mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. Adam Reed reports.
Poland and Hungary have vetoed the EU's ambitious spending plans, even though they stand to benefit from the funds. Beneath the dispute lie deep differences over the rule of law, and what it means to be an EU member. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
One of the European Union negotiators working on a post-Brexit trade deal hastested positive for coronavirus, leading to a suspension in the talks. Thediagnosis comes at a crucial time, as the deadline is approaching for reachinga deal before the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
The European Commission will authorise the coronavirus vaccine deal withCureVac on Tuesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said onMonday and noted that the deal will include 400 million doses. “We havealready concluded exploratory talks with Moderna,” Ms von der Leyen said. “Wehope to finalise a contract soon.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Former European Commission President speaks to Euronews Political Editor Darren McCaffrey about what the election of Joe Biden means for US-EU relations as well as Brexit, plus the EU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:02Published