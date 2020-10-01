EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have made “better progress” in recent days,the president of the European Commission , Ursula von der Leyen, has said,raising hopes that an agreement may be in sight.

Barroso: after Biden's election, it would be 'absurd' if there is no EU-UK Brexit Deal Former European Commission President speaks to Euronews Political Editor Darren McCaffrey about what the election of Joe Biden means for US-EU relations as well as Brexit, plus the EU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.View on euronews

The UK Government and EU are discussing an adjustment period allowing supermarkets time to get in line with paperwork requirements on shipping products from..

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill The European Commission has started infringement procedures with BorisJohnson’s Government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursulavon der Leyen said.

European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has had to leave the EUsummit after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19.

EU to 'intensify cooperation' with new US government, von der Leyen says In a video statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the US and EU were "friends and allies" and said the election was a "moment of significance".View on euronews

Von der Leyen: Deal secured with CureVac and hope for Moderna contract soon The European Commission will authorise the coronavirus vaccine deal withCureVac on Tuesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said onMonday and noted that the deal will include 400 million doses. “We havealready concluded exploratory talks with Moderna,” Ms von der Leyen said. “Wehope to finalise a contract soon.”

The UK's counter-terrorism head says a deal is "incredibly important" for the country's security.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier says a member of his team has tested positive for the virus.

Brexit briefing: 41 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

EU summit: Budget stalemate continues but Hungary not united in opposition to EU's rule of law Some view this as a pivotal moment for the European Union, when leaders must stand firm against Hungary and Poland.View on euronews

EU seeks agreement on migration at high-level conference in Brussels European lawmakers and stakeholders met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss migration, as the bloc seeks consensus on one of its most divisive issues.View on euronews

Poland, Hungary veto EU's $2 tln recovery plan Poland and Hungary have vetoed the EU's ambitious spending plans, even though they stand to benefit from the funds. Beneath the dispute lie deep differences over the rule of law, and what it means to be an EU member. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Thousands attend Belarus protester's funeral Thousands of people have attended the funeral of a Belarusian protesterin the country's capital Minsk. The death is the latest flashpoint in months-long mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. Adam Reed reports.

There has to be a breakthrough this week on a post-Brexit trade agreement, British and Irish...