EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have made “better progress” in recent days,the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said,raising hopes that an agreement may be in sight.


European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Thousands attend Belarus protester's funeral [Video]

Thousands attend Belarus protester's funeral

Thousands of people have attended the funeral of a Belarusian protesterin the country's capital Minsk. The death is the latest flashpoint in months-long mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. Adam Reed reports.

Poland, Hungary veto EU's $2 tln recovery plan [Video]

Poland, Hungary veto EU's $2 tln recovery plan

Poland and Hungary have vetoed the EU's ambitious spending plans, even though they stand to benefit from the funds. Beneath the dispute lie deep differences over the rule of law, and what it means to be an EU member. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

EU seeks agreement on migration at high-level conference in Brussels [Video]

EU seeks agreement on migration at high-level conference in Brussels

European lawmakers and stakeholders met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss migration, as the bloc seeks consensus on one of its most divisive issues.View on euronews

EU summit: Budget stalemate continues but Hungary not united in opposition to EU's rule of law [Video]

EU summit: Budget stalemate continues but Hungary not united in opposition to EU's rule of law

Some view this as a pivotal moment for the European Union, when leaders must stand firm against Hungary and Poland.View on euronews

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 41 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 41 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19

One of the European Union negotiators working on a post-Brexit trade deal hastested positive for coronavirus, leading to a suspension in the talks. Thediagnosis comes at a crucial time, as the deadline is approaching for reachinga deal before the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year.

Brexit talks suspended after positive Covid test

 EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier says a member of his team has tested positive for the virus.
Brexit: UK 'will be less safe without EU security deal' - police chief

 The UK's counter-terrorism head says a deal is "incredibly important" for the country's security.
Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Von der Leyen: Deal secured with CureVac and hope for Moderna contract soon [Video]

Von der Leyen: Deal secured with CureVac and hope for Moderna contract soon

The European Commission will authorise the coronavirus vaccine deal withCureVac on Tuesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said onMonday and noted that the deal will include 400 million doses. “We havealready concluded exploratory talks with Moderna,” Ms von der Leyen said. “Wehope to finalise a contract soon.”

EU to 'intensify cooperation' with new US government, von der Leyen says [Video]

EU to 'intensify cooperation' with new US government, von der Leyen says

In a video statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the US and EU were "friends and allies" and said the election was a "moment of significance".View on euronews

European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive [Video]

European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has had to leave the EUsummit after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19.

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill [Video]

Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill

The European Commission has started infringement procedures with BorisJohnson’s Government over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill, Ursulavon der Leyen said.

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

Brexit: London and Brussels ponder Irish Sea border 'grace period'

 The UK Government and EU are discussing an adjustment period allowing supermarkets time to get in line with paperwork requirements on shipping products from..
Barroso: after Biden's election, it would be 'absurd' if there is no EU-UK Brexit Deal [Video]

Barroso: after Biden's election, it would be 'absurd' if there is no EU-UK Brexit Deal

Former European Commission President speaks to Euronews Political Editor Darren McCaffrey about what the election of Joe Biden means for US-EU relations as well as Brexit, plus the EU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.View on euronews

European Commission official Dubravka Šuica on Europe and democracy

 European Commission Vice President for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Šuica joins the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders to discuss Europe’s..
UK, Ireland Say Breakthrough Needed in Brexit Talks This Week

There has to be a breakthrough this week on a post-Brexit trade agreement, British and Irish...
Brexit: Talks suspended after COVID+ test [Video]

Brexit: Talks suspended after COVID+ test

Brexit trade talks will be suspended 'for a short period' at a senior level after one of the EU's negotiators tested positive for COVID-19.

What does Biden’s win mean for Ireland and UK-EU trade talks? [Video]

What does Biden’s win mean for Ireland and UK-EU trade talks?

Biden’s ‘Irish roots’ have come up often, and the people of Ballina are hoping that he will be able to ensure peace in Ireland.

Brexit: Can a trade deal be struck this week? [Video]

Brexit: Can a trade deal be struck this week?

Ireland is warning that no post-Brexit trade deal will be struck if the UK pushes on with a plan to break international law.

