Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU.
Report by Thomasl.

Lord Falconer said on Monday that it would be a "failure of negotiation" by the UK government to walk away from the European Union at the end of the year with no deal. In his scathing remarks, the Shadow Attorney General added that a "competent government could get a deal" and to leave without one would be "catastrophic".
George Eustice has said the "UK and US will always work together" and that the two have a "very important relationship which continues". His comments come following concerns Boris Johnson's government face an uphill battle with US President-Election Joe Biden over a post-Brexit trade deal. But the UK Environment Secretary did add that he was looking forward to working with the US on climate change issues again, after Mr Biden promised the US would re-join the Paris agreement.
Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal. The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process".
Report by Etemadil.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when asked how they were going.
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London.
The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed.
The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President "who shares our values". Mr Khan has been openly critical of current President Donald Trump and even made a dig at him over the weekend, tweeting 'it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls'.
The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.
Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the government's change of heart over free school meals "isn't a U-turn as such". Speaking on Monday he said the government are just doing "what we said we would do" as they announced a new £170 million grant to support local authorities. From next year the government will also expand the holiday activities and food scheme which provides meals for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.