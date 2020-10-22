Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Falconer: 'A competent government could get a Brexit deal' [Video]

Falconer: 'A competent government could get a Brexit deal'

Lord Falconer said on Monday that it would be a "failure of negotiation" by the UK government to walk away from the European Union at the end of the year with no deal. In his scathing remarks, the Shadow Attorney General added that a "competent government could get a deal" and to leave without one would be "catastrophic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
'UK and US will always work together' says minister [Video]

'UK and US will always work together' says minister

George Eustice has said the "UK and US will always work together" and that the two have a "very important relationship which continues". His comments come following concerns Boris Johnson's government face an uphill battle with US President-Election Joe Biden over a post-Brexit trade deal. But the UK Environment Secretary did add that he was looking forward to working with the US on climate change issues again, after Mr Biden promised the US would re-join the Paris agreement. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Brexit briefing: 52 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 52 days until the end of the transition period

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the Government would seek toreinstate any controversial clauses stripped out of the UK Internal MarketBill by the Lords.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit: EU and UK negotiators resume trade talks in London

 Negotiators are to meet again after Boris Johnson insists a post-Brexit deal is "there to be done".
BBC News

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU to 'intensify cooperation' with new US government, von der Leyen says [Video]

EU to 'intensify cooperation' with new US government, von der Leyen says

In a video statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the US and EU were "friends and allies" and said the election was a "moment of significance".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:41Published

Brexit: Police heading into ‘unknown’ when UK leaves EU on 1 January, senior officer warns

 Police are heading into the “unknown” with Brexit with Britain’s departure from the European Union under two months away, a senior officer has said. Forces..
WorldNews

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Brexit news – live: EU trade talks fail to find breakthrough as deadline approaches

 Michel Barnier revealed that "very serious divergences" remain after two weeks of intensive Brexit discussions with his UK counterpart David Frost, who insisted..
WorldNews
Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London

Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal. The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
Michel Barnier attends trade talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier attends trade talks in London

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when asked how they were going. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:33Published
Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London. The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result [Video]

Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result

The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President "who shares our values". Mr Khan has been openly critical of current President Donald Trump and even made a dig at him over the weekend, tweeting 'it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls'. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan arrange their own Remembrance Day ritual at LA cemetery

 In London, the royals gathered for the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony. Harry & Meghan paid tribute to war dead in a Los Angeles cemetery.
USATODAY.com
Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday [Video]

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen, Duchess of Cambridge andother royals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

US election: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson shifts charm from Trump to Biden

 Boris Johnson's famous charm worked wonders on Donald Trump, but he faces a tougher audience in Joe Biden.Britain's Prime Minister promised today to work with..
New Zealand Herald

UK PM Johnson congratulates Biden on election win

 PM Boris Johnson says Britain and the United States will work together to support democracy and combat climate change. He denies that his close ties to President..
USATODAY.com

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

'Not a U-turn as such' says minister over free school meal [Video]

'Not a U-turn as such' says minister over free school meal

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the government's change of heart over free school meals "isn't a U-turn as such". Speaking on Monday he said the government are just doing "what we said we would do" as they announced a new £170 million grant to support local authorities. From next year the government will also expand the holiday activities and food scheme which provides meals for vulnerable and disadvantaged children. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit news – live: EU trade talks fail to find breakthrough as deadline approaches

Brexit news – live: EU trade talks fail to find breakthrough as deadline approaches Michel Barnier revealed that "very serious divergences" remain after two weeks of intensive Brexit...
WorldNews - Published

‘Very serious’ gaps remain between UK and EU positions in trade talks

Michel Barnier has said “very serious divergences” remain between the European Union and UK as...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary [Video]

Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a “very good sign”...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks [Video]

Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks

Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has left London after today's Brexit negotiations with Sir David Frost. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published
Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks [Video]

Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published