G20 Leaders Met To Discuss Pandemic That's Killing Millions. What Trump Did Instead.

World leaders met on Saturday to discuss preparation efforts to contain and alleviate the coronavirus pandemic in the next few months.

Leaders from Germany, France, South Korea, and Argentina were scheduled to participate in the side event to the annual G20 gathering.

According to Business Insider, the US has more than 11.9 million cases and 255,000 deaths from the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

And despite making up the largest share of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, noticeably absent was President Donald Trump.

He went golfing, instead.


