President Trump and Gov. Hogan exchange words on Twitter

WEEKEND BETWEEN PRESIDENT TRUMPAND GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN& EACHATTACKING THE OTHER ABOUTTHEIR RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19CRISIS.

AND MEGAN&HOGAN ALSO WENT ON NATIONALMEDIA TO CRITICIZE TRUMP ANDHOW HOF THE ELECTION.CERTAINLY NO LOVE LOST BETWEENTHESE TWO REPUBLICANS.

WESTART WITH THE EXCHANGE ONTWITTER BETWEEN PRESIDENTRUMP AND GOVERNOR HOGAN&TRUMP TWEETED YESTERDAY ABOUTHOGAN& CRITICIZING TH500-THOUSAND TESTS HEPURCHASED FROM SOUTH KOREA.

HECITED BREITBART NEWS& WHICCLAIMS THE TESTS WERE FLAWED.TRUMP SAYING QUOTE:“THISREPUBLICAN IN NAME ONLY WILLNEVER MAKE THE GRADE.

HOGAN ISJUST AS BAD AS THE FLAWTESTS HE PAID BIG MONEY FOR!GOVERNOR HOGAN RESPONDEDSAYING QUOTE:“IF YOU HAD DONYOUR JOB& AMERICA'S GOVERNORSWOULDN'T HAVE BEEN FORCED TOFEND FOR THEMSELVES TO FINDTESTS IN THE MIDDLE OF APANDEMIC AS WE SUCCESSFULLYDID IN MARYLAND.

STOP GOLFINGAND CONCEDE” HOGAN SPOKE TOJAKE TAPPER ON CNN YESTERDAYABOUT THE PRESIDENT AND THEFIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS.

HEAND SEVERAL OTHER GOVERNORSHAD A VIRTUAL MEETING LASTWEEK WITH PRESIDENT-ELECT JOEBIDEN AND HIS TEAM ABOUT WHATTHEY NEED FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT TO GET A HANDLE ONTHE GROWING NUMBER OF CASES..”I think they are taking itseriously.

My concern is wehave a smooth handoff becausewe are in a terrible fightagainst this virus that israging across the country.

Wehave the currentadministration and the newadministration not evenspeaking to one another whilelives are at stake.

And itone of the worst things aboutthis current situation we findourselves in, no communicationand no transition.

GOVERNORHOGAN IS PLANNING TO GIVEANOTHER UPDATE ABOUT TSTATEFLATTEN THE CURVE ON TINCREASING NUMBER OF COVID-19CASES.

