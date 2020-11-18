Global  
 

Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
On Monday, US stocks rose.

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%.

This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug Administration's requirement of 50% effectiveness.

S&P 500: 3,580.82, up 0.7% Dow Jones industrial average: 29,473.41, up 0.7% (210 points) Nasdaq composite: 11,929.04, up 0.6%


